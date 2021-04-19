Mum urges empathy for ice addicts after daughter’s death

A mother whose ice-addicted daughter died while waiting to access rehabilitation has called on the community to show more compassion for those struggling with drug habits.

The Geelong mum - who asked to remain anonymous - said there were "hundreds" of parents like her in the region who had lost their children to ice, and were left facing scorn from those in the community who saw all drug users as violent criminals.

"Some parents might be embarrassed, because people look at you differently," the mum said.

"You wouldn't have even known that my child was on ice. She had no police record. She was clean and tidy and very attractive, and kept herself that way. She had a hell of a lot of love and respect, and tried really, really hard.

RELATED: Recovering Geelong ice users share their stories

"But you look at your child and know they're gone, something else has taken over. And on a good day you see that loving child there, and you feel absolutely shocking because you can't fix what's happening.

"Then you're just a parent who has lost their child, and your heart breaks for the rest of your stinking life."

When it comes to solving the ice crisis, the mum said a key step would be to change the community attitude towards drug addiction, and encourage a compassionate view of understanding addiction, rather than painting all users as violent criminals.

"There's that attitude of 'it's your own fault', but it's not. Some people don't have the mentality to actually stop and think," she said.

RELATED: Experts detail solutions to Geelong's ice epidemic

"You'll find that people that don't cope well in society do these things to make them feel better, but they have no concept of what it will actually do to them.

"The thing people say is 'it's is a choice'. Well I'm sorry, but it isn't. This is so highly addictive it just takes over. It's shocking.

"And when they try to get help, where's the help?"

While the mother is concerned of creating backlash towards her family for bringing up her daughter's tragic story, she said she "just had to do something".

"If this little bit help, fine. But no one cares. No one cares," she said, through tears.

harrison.tippet@news.com.au

Originally published as Mum urges empathy for ice addicts after daughter's death