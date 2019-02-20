Menu
Monique Nicole Sanchez stole $1000 of groceries to throw her daughter a party and was ordered to pay more than $1300 as a result.
Crime

Mum steals $1000 of groceries to throw party for daughter

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Feb 2019 12:36 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM
A MOTHER who stole more than $1000 worth of groceries to throw a party for her teenage daughter's graduation has been labelled by a magistrate as full of "greed".

Monique Nicole Sanchez stole the large amount of food and drinks from Coles Nambour on November 19.

She entered the store about 1pm, filled up one trolley, walked out, unloaded the groceries and entered the store again to fill up another trolley.

An employee noticed her leave the store with the first trolley full of more than $500 worth of groceries and called the police.

Officers intercepted her car on Currie St where she denied her crime, saying she paid for it in cash and didn't get a receipt.

Sanchez pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to one count of stealing and failure to appear in accordance with undertaking. She was supported by her daughter.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said Sanchez had no money and stole the groceries to throw her daughter a graduation party as she couldn't afford to send her to Schoolies.

The court heard Sanchez had failed to appear for another matter on January 10 due to a medical issue with one of her youngest children who had been cared for at Ronald McDonald House in Brisbane.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said her actions were pursued through greed and it wasn't a petty crime of "somebody who can't put food on the table".

She was ordered to pay a $1000 fine, $330 restitution for the wasted goods and a conviction was recorded.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

