Mum pregnant with her 22nd child says it's 'stressful'

The couple currently lives with 19 of their 21 kids... Source: Instagram

The couple currently lives with 19 of their 21 kids... Source: Instagram

Sue has spent the majority of the past 30 years with a bun in the oven.

So you would assume that nothing about pregnancy would phase the UK mum-of-21.

But baby number 22 has proved otherwise - with the Youtuber confessing to her 135k subscribers that this pregnancy has been incredibly stressful for her.

Sue has developed anterior placenta which means it connects to the front of her uterus.

"It has been a nightmare," she said in a video.

"I don't feel any movement all over - which is very strange. I don't like it. It's very stressful."

Sue and her husband Noel are well-known around the world for their mammoth family - who they support with Noel's salary from his bakery.

The couple have 21 kids - Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, 9, Oscar, 7, Casper, 6, Hallie, 3, Phoebe, 2, Archie, 18 months, and Bonnie, 1.

Sue had her first child with Noel at just 14 and has been pregnant pretty much ever since.

In 2014, she had one stillbirth when she delivered a baby boy named Alfie at 23 weeks.

The couple currently live with 19 of the kids in a huge 10-bedroom home while their two eldest children, Chris and Sophie, who has three kids of her own, visit often.

When Sue gave birth to Bonnie in 2018, she announced that she was done with having kids, but it appears Mother Nature had other ideas.

Sue's bump at 25-weeks. Source: Instagram

In October last year, she shocked followers by announcing that she was expecting her 22nd child - a baby girl who is due in April.

Although the pregnancy hasn't been easy this time around, Sue has managed to find a silver lining.

She believes that her anterior placenta has meant her baby bump is much smaller than her previous pregnancies.

"I'm feeling really healthy, got loads of energy," she said.

"I've not got any back pain which I must say is down to the fact that I don't feel as big as I have done with the others.

"I definitely feel smaller."

And Sue isn't the only one who thinks so.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of her baby bump at 25 weeks on Instagram and was quickly inundated with comments marveling at her tiny belly.

"Aww congratulations you are tiny compared to some of your other pregnancies," one mum said.

"Wow you look so tiny, I'm a week behind you and feel massive," another added.

"You definitely look tiny sure," a mum said.

"It must be nice to not be as big tho, makes getting stuff done easier???" another asked.

"Congrats. My mum was that small with me. I was a small baby - my parents were told I could never grow past four foot, but I am five foot three," a mum said.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.