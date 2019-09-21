Mum poisoned her 18-month-old son in hospital shower

The woman was arrested at her Lurnea home last year.

A young mum who repeatedly poisoned her 18-month-old son and nearly killed him has been sentenced to jail for a maximum five years.

The 22-year-old Lurnea woman, who can only be referred as KH for legal reasons, secretly dosed up her son on Tegretol while he received hospital treatment for non-existent epileptic seizures.

The boy was taken to Liverpool Hospital emergency ward 18 times across a six-month period in 2017 for seizures reported by his mum which never took place.

On one occasion, KH had a shower with the boy while at hospital for treatment where she administered an unknown amount of Tegretol to the boy.

A midnight check by nursing staff triggered alarm when the boy appeared unconscious. As they urgently tried to stir him, his unconcerned mum looked at her phone.

KH on two other occasions, when her son was admitted at hospital, administered the toxic medication to him in secret in the shower area or by taking a walk.

Blood samples taken when the boy was in an unresponsive state in January last year revealed the high levels of Tegretol in his system. A toxicologist warned any further dosages could prove fatal.

When arrested last year wearing a Batman hoodie, the Lurnea mum was unable to explain her actions to police and denied trying to hurt the boy.

Judge John Arnott, when sentencing KH at Downing Centre District Court today, said her actions were deliberate and had significantly impacted the young boy's development.

He is now under the care of his father and paternal grandparents.

A friend of the father said outside of court that he was now surrounded by a lot of love and support.

"There are definitely no winners in this type of scenario," he said.

"It has been a very traumatic time. A very challenging and stressful time. For us, it's about the wellbeing of the young person involved."

The Campbelltown-born KH, who has been plagued with mental health issues from when she was a teenager, was convicted of four counts of administering an intoxicating substance to endanger life.

She was given a five year jail sentence with a non parole period of three years. She will be eligible for release on June 6, 2021.