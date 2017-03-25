30°
News

Mum opens up about 'nightmare' of nearly losing two kids

Tessa Mapstone
| 25th Mar 2017 2:12 PM
MIRACLE: Gympie mother Kate Bailey thanks LifeFlight for saving her two children Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer in an emotional reunion at the Sunshine Coast helicopter base.
MIRACLE: Gympie mother Kate Bailey thanks LifeFlight for saving her two children Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer in an emotional reunion at the Sunshine Coast helicopter base. John McCutcheon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME of the worst moments of Kate Bailey's life were shared by crews from the Sunshine Coast's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopters.

The first "nightmare" began five days after the birth of her son Cooper, when he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

"We lost him a number of times," the Gympie mother-of-five said.

"It was very, very scary."

 

Two years later, after the birth of her daughter Aneeka, the LifeFlight crew was saving another of her children's lives.

"She was born at 27-and-a-half weeks. She was 1370 grams of very sick little girl," Ms Bailey said.

Ms Bailey's waters broke at 17 weeks.

At 20 weeks, she was taken to hospital in Brisbane where she was told it was unlikely her baby would survive.

"The very fact that she was even born was a miracle, so for her to then eventually come home from hospital and then to go back down again and be so sick ... it's a miracle that she's here at all," Ms Bailey said.

 

Aneeka, Cooper and their mum Kate Bailey check out the cock pit of the new AW139 chopper at the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight base.
Aneeka, Cooper and their mum Kate Bailey check out the cock pit of the new AW139 chopper at the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight base. John McCutcheon

Nearly 10 years down the track, Aneeka, Cooper and their mother visited the Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight base at Marcoola on Saturday with a special message: Aneeka was on a mission to give something back to the service that helped save her life.

"I'm hoping more people can get saved," she said at the LifeFlight hangar.

With the help of her Gympie West school, Aneeka, who is now nined, has begun organising a movie day, a disco and raffles, and has been placing fundraising tins around Gympie.

 

Brent Hall shows Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer the helicopter like the one that helped save their lives.
Brent Hall shows Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer the helicopter like the one that helped save their lives. John McCutcheon

RACQ LifeFlight pilot Brent Hall said Aneeka's efforts were special.

"She's out there raising money as she said to help save other kids ... but it's also raising awareness for what we do," he said.

"RACQ LifeFlight services a wide area and lot of those communities don't have the care, and we can get them to the right care in the right time frame and ensure that they're being looked after appropriately."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For Cooper and Aneeka, Ms Bailey said, that was the difference between life and death.

Mr Hall said he had never heard of two children from one family having to be airlifted.

"It's fantastic to see them here and to see that they're all happy and healthy," he said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  editors picks gympie gympie west state school racq lifeflight rescue

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt's new song My Breakup Anthem tops the iTunes country charts

Kevin top marques as he takes home Gympie's last SUV ute

LAST OF ITS KIND: Gympie business identity Kevin Stolzenberg, with his new wheels, Gympie's last top of the range 2017 HSV Maloo utility.

Gympie businessman takes home king of the road, last of its kind

End of an era needs some ceremony

No word on any formalities to mark the end of the Memorial Pool

Why do both major parties ignore global warming?

Two chimney stacks spew emissions into the air.

Letter: Why do both major parties ignore global warming?

Local Partners

Mum opens up about 'nightmare' of nearly losing two kids

SOME of the worst moments of Kate Bailey's life were shared by crews form the Sunshine Coast's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopters.

Shoaling concern prompts warning for mariners crossing Wide Bay Bar

DEEP WATER: The notorious Wide Bay Bar, where shoaling continues to lead mariners astray.

Results from surveying are expected next week

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Have a dinner date with the Doc

SOME OF THE TEAM: Lea Smith, Xanthea Potter, and Carolina and Dr Todd Gignac are some of the friendly faces putting the Dinner with the Doc evenings together each month.

Each month Cooloola Family Chiropractic host a free dinner.

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt's new song My Breakup Anthem tops the iTunes country charts

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

PEACEFUL, COUNTRY RETREAT

Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Located approximately 30 minutes North of Gympie, is this 19.42 ha property it is lightly timbered with a mixture of timber species including Spotted Gum...

IDEAL FOR GREY NOMAD HOMEBASE

Lot 650 Neerdie Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $127,500

Situated off a main arterial road in Glenwood is a picturesque 1.5 acre block with a fairly new 9m by 9m shed. The block is fenced on two sides and has a good...

dream life 2 live!

40 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

4 2 4 $298,000!

Wow! This property packs a punch! So much in one package! Your next home has plenty of space inside, modern interior, landscaped grounds and outdoor rotunda ...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

11 Hoopers Road, Curra 4570

House 4 2 Offers

Welcome to 11 Hoopers Road Curra, brand new Dixon brick home situated on 5 Acres with so much to offer! This property features; andbull; 4 carpeted bedrooms...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

Dreaming of Owning a Queenslander??

11 Mayflower Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $398,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, on a large 2737m2 block and designed for the relaxed Queensland lifestyle, this lovely home has so many classic features and...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $290,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

Ranch Style Home + 4 Bay Shed

134 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $365,000 O/over

Home, home on the range ..... this enormous Ranch style home ticks a lot of boxes. A full concrete driveway to a massive 4 bay shed appox 12 x 6, has 3 roller...

QUIET LIVING!

L709 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $169,000

5 year old home on 5,700 sqm. Open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area. Master bedroom (6mx3m), built-in robe. Bathroom/toilet Laundry, built-in cupboard. Carport and...

WOOLOOGA AUCTION PROPERTY

Woolooga 4570

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

This well-located farm which offers many options is being sold to finalise an estate. 387 acres on 2 freehold titles. Large areas of Wide Bay Creek flats...

Units and rentals keep Gympie property investors happy

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane says a 30% increase in unit prices over the past five years reflects high demand from retirees.

Gympie's median house price remains steady at $270,000

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!