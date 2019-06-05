Killer made knife threat before brutal murders

Tom Jackson also died, after trying to save Mia, who was dragged from her bed and stabbed to death in a hostel bathroom in Home Hill.

A MAN who fatally stabbed a Surfers Paradise waitress in a Queensland hostel had sparked a police call-out after a fight and threat to "get my knife" a month prior.

But police sources say there was no mention of French national Smail Ayad's knife threats during those initial inquiries and as such no further action was taken.

Five weeks later in their shared dorm at a Home Hill hostel he killed Mia Ayliffe-Chung, an English traveller and waitress at the Gold Coast's Bedroom nightclub.

Fellow Brit Tom Jackson was also stabbed to death as he went to her aid during the frenzied attack in late August, 2016.

It was not until the double murder investigation when witnesses told investigators about the earlier July 16 altercation and mentioned Ayad's knife threats.

Parents of Miss Ayliffe-Chung, 20, and Mr Jackson, 30, have questioned this incident, along with other decisions by the hostel management in a request to the Queensland Coroner.

The victims were doing rural work at the time required for a second-year visa extension.

Their grieving parents - Rosie Ayliffe and Les Jackson - want the Coroner to recommend an overhaul to Australia's backpacker industry.

Mia Ayliffe-Chung was violently stabbed to death.

"Mia was put in the room with someone who had previously threatened backpackers with a knife, and was clearly presenting with mental health issues," Ms Ayliffe said.

She said had hostels been well regulated the pair would still be alive "without a doubt".

Shelley's Hostel declined to comment.

"We feel Mia and Tom's deaths may have been preventable if these systematic issues had been addressed in terms of public health and safety," the parents say in the coroner request.

Smail Ayad is in a secure mental health facility.

"We feel the industry around the second year visa extension needs to be regulated better so as not to put young travellers at risk or have them placed in vulnerable positions."

Ayad was found to be a deranged schizophrenic, mentally unfit to stand trial and deported to France where he is understood to be held in a secure mental health facility.

The victims' parents question what training was available to deal with mental health issues, and what was required by hostel owners if issues were reported to them.

They also raised concerns about drugs and alcohol in hostels, with Ayad known to be a regular illicit substance consumer.

The Coroner will decide whether to hold an inquest once a final police report is in.