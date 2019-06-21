Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pictured is the backyard where the body of a baby was found in a plastic bag at a home in Stockton, Newcastle. Picture: Derrick Krusche
Pictured is the backyard where the body of a baby was found in a plastic bag at a home in Stockton, Newcastle. Picture: Derrick Krusche
Breaking

Mum of baby dumped in backyard found

21st Jun 2019 11:26 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM

The mother of the newborn baby who was discovered dead in a NSW backyard has been found.

An 18-year-old woman has been identified as the baby's mother and was located in Penrith.

Police were called to a home in Stockton, Newcastle just after 7am on Tuesday following reports a newborn had been found.

The body of the child was reportedly found inside a plastic bag.

"The woman has spoken with police about the birth of her child," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Investigators have ruled out the involvement of any third party."

Police said the owner of the home, who has "no association" to the mother or the child, made the grisly discovery as they wandered their backyard last week.

Authorities are now waiting on the result of a post-mortem examination and forensic testing to decide on how to proceed with injuries.

Due to the volume of forensic evidence involved, inquiries are expected to be prolonged.

Speaking to reporters last week, Newcastle Police Commander Detective Superintendent Brett Greentree urged the mum to come forward so they could help her.

"We have grave concerns for her, she may need medical assistance," Mr Greentree said.

"It is very important we make sure she's OK."

More Stories

editors picks newborn baby police investigation tragedy

Top Stories

    'Last legs': Desperate fight to save whale trapped in nets

    premium_icon 'Last legs': Desperate fight to save whale trapped in nets

    Breaking UPDATE 12.45PM: More vessels have arrived to tend to a humpback whale caught in shark nets.

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:58 AM
    Overheating battery safety recall: 'I warned Apple'

    premium_icon Overheating battery safety recall: 'I warned Apple'

    News Battery may overheat and pose a safety risk, Apple says

    The 7 best things I have read in Gympie sport this week

    The 7 best things I have read in Gympie sport this week

    News It has been another exciting week in sport.

    HIGHLIGHTS: Sunshine Coast school rugby finals' best plays

    premium_icon HIGHLIGHTS: Sunshine Coast school rugby finals' best plays

    News Check out the best plays from four games at Sunshine Coast Stadium.