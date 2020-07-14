Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mother of 5-week-old baby narrowly avoided jail today after a vicious attack on another woman.
The mother of 5-week-old baby narrowly avoided jail today after a vicious attack on another woman.
Crime

Mum of 5-week-old baby's violent outburst

by Kara Sonter
14th Jul 2020 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW mum who launched a brutal attack on another woman while heavily pregnant has narrowly avoided jail.

Dana Maree Wade, 23, was pregnant with her third child when she started assaulting the woman as she tried to move out of her Morayfield home on April 7, a court heard.

Ms Wade's defence told Caboolture Magistrates Court she "lost control" after a door was allegedly slammed on her pregnant stomach.

The court heard Ms Wade "came out yelling, kicking and thrashing" at the woman, and struck her in the face with a car key.

Prosecutors told the court the victim suffered multiple cuts and bruises as a result of the outburst.

The court heard Ms Wade - who arrived in the courtroom with her five-week-old baby - had a lengthy history of violence including the serious assault of a police officer and assault occasioning bodily harm however the mother of three had voluntarily sought help to manager her temper.

She pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and was sentenced to one month jail, suspended for nine months. She was also ordered to pay the victim $750 in compensation.

Originally published as Mum of 5-week-old baby narrowly escapes jail after violent outburst

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pet shop owner ordered to wear GPS tracker

        premium_icon Pet shop owner ordered to wear GPS tracker

        Crime Wings ‘N Things owner Angus Boyd Bennett charged with threatening violence, serious assault, attempting to enter a dwelling by break-in and property damage.

        Dramatic scenes as excavator falls onto Ute on Mary Valley H’way

        premium_icon Dramatic scenes as excavator falls onto Ute on Mary Valley...

        News Husband and wife lucky to escape serious injury when excavator lands on their car.

        LETTER: Boycott Channel 9 advertisers to show our ‘disgust’

        premium_icon LETTER: Boycott Channel 9 advertisers to show our ‘disgust’

        News LETTER: It is our right to boycott the products of every advertiser on Channel 9 to...

        Hemsworth double at Queensland holiday spot

        premium_icon Hemsworth double at Queensland holiday spot

        Entertainment Fresh out of lockdown, Hollywood star brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth have...