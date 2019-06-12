Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNING ARTWORK: Gympie artist Nonie Metzler with her award winning artwork Pineapple Fields Forever at last year's exhibition.
WINNING ARTWORK: Gympie artist Nonie Metzler with her award winning artwork Pineapple Fields Forever at last year's exhibition.
Whats On

Mum, librarian and artist: Gympie woman up for $8k prize

Philippe Coquerand
by
12th Jun 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Nonie Metzler's Pineapple Field's Forever painting has been a huge hit with the Sunshine Coast arts community since it won a major award at last year's Mary Valley Art Festival.

It is now featured on the marketing collateral promoting the 2019 festival which opens at the Imbil Public Hall on Friday July 5 and runs throughout the weekend, with closing celebrations until 3pm on Sunday July 7.

More than $8000 is up for grabs in prizes this year, and there is still time to get your entries in - they close on June 17.

A total of $2500 is allocated to the Bendigo Bank Open award expected to attract quality entries from local and south-east queensland amateur and professional artists.

Nonie was born and educated in Victoria taking up a career in teaching.

She moved to a small farm in Gympie with newly born twin girls in 1974.

She had always been interested in art but it was not until she undertook part-time work in 2003 and 2004 that she became interested in becoming a printmaker and painter.

After classes at the Gympie Regional Gallery, she retired from work and began a Diploma of Visual Arts at the Cooloola and Sunshine Coast Institute of TAFE at Noosa.

She decided on art as a full-time option after a year and held her first exhibition at the Gympie Regional Gallery in 2007.

This was followed by other exhibitions in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

She is keenly interested in the arts in Australia and overseas and has been a regular entrant in the Mary Valley Art Festival.

Organising body Mary Valley Artslink has planned a busy festival program with viewing opening at 10am on Friday July 5.

The official opening and awards presentation will be held that night from 6pm where artists and art lovers can celebrate with live music, licensed bar and finger food.

A curator's talk is included in the Saturday program and several art studios will be open to the public over the weekend as part of the Gympie Gallery Studio Trails.

The closing celebrations on Sunday July 7 will showcase the Imbil Country Cabins People's Choice Award and Youth Award presentations with food vans and markets, live music, art demonstrations, kids' art and a licensed bar.

Visit www.maryvalleyartfestival.com.au for more information.

artwork gympie artist gympie whats on nonie metzler what's on around the gympie region whats on gympie what's on in gympie what's on in the gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Depressed high school drop-out finds new life at Gympie TAFE

    premium_icon Depressed high school drop-out finds new life at Gympie TAFE

    News 'I had depression and anxiety and it got really bad in that school environment, so I decided to leave'

    • 12th Jun 2019 3:07 PM
    Man charged after truck destroys Goomboorian bus shelter

    premium_icon Man charged after truck destroys Goomboorian bus shelter

    News Police seek anyone with dashcam footage

    • 12th Jun 2019 2:50 PM
    REVEALED: 225 Gympie jobs drained away in 3 major industries

    premium_icon REVEALED: 225 Gympie jobs drained away in 3 major industries

    News 225 Gympie jobs lost in five year period in these major industries

    • 12th Jun 2019 2:07 PM
    Perrett says budget 'scraped the barrel' for Gympie

    premium_icon Perrett says budget 'scraped the barrel' for Gympie

    News Frecklington slams 'old news' and re-announcements.