Mum, librarian and artist: Gympie woman up for $8k prize

WINNING ARTWORK: Gympie artist Nonie Metzler with her award winning artwork Pineapple Fields Forever at last year's exhibition.

GYMPIE Nonie Metzler's Pineapple Field's Forever painting has been a huge hit with the Sunshine Coast arts community since it won a major award at last year's Mary Valley Art Festival.

It is now featured on the marketing collateral promoting the 2019 festival which opens at the Imbil Public Hall on Friday July 5 and runs throughout the weekend, with closing celebrations until 3pm on Sunday July 7.

More than $8000 is up for grabs in prizes this year, and there is still time to get your entries in - they close on June 17.

A total of $2500 is allocated to the Bendigo Bank Open award expected to attract quality entries from local and south-east queensland amateur and professional artists.

Nonie was born and educated in Victoria taking up a career in teaching.

She moved to a small farm in Gympie with newly born twin girls in 1974.

She had always been interested in art but it was not until she undertook part-time work in 2003 and 2004 that she became interested in becoming a printmaker and painter.

After classes at the Gympie Regional Gallery, she retired from work and began a Diploma of Visual Arts at the Cooloola and Sunshine Coast Institute of TAFE at Noosa.

She decided on art as a full-time option after a year and held her first exhibition at the Gympie Regional Gallery in 2007.

This was followed by other exhibitions in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

She is keenly interested in the arts in Australia and overseas and has been a regular entrant in the Mary Valley Art Festival.

Organising body Mary Valley Artslink has planned a busy festival program with viewing opening at 10am on Friday July 5.

The official opening and awards presentation will be held that night from 6pm where artists and art lovers can celebrate with live music, licensed bar and finger food.

A curator's talk is included in the Saturday program and several art studios will be open to the public over the weekend as part of the Gympie Gallery Studio Trails.

The closing celebrations on Sunday July 7 will showcase the Imbil Country Cabins People's Choice Award and Youth Award presentations with food vans and markets, live music, art demonstrations, kids' art and a licensed bar.

Visit www.maryvalleyartfestival.com.au for more information.