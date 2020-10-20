Mum, kids hide from dad at neighbours house after fight

A GYMPIE father who threatened to “destroy” his ex-partner’s house, forcing her and their children to hide on a neighbour’s property, has faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with contravening a domestic violence order on July 29, after going to his ex-partner’s home and starting a fight.

The court heard the 32-year-old and his former partner of 14 years were arguing in her Chatsworth home when he escalated the fight, and picked up a chair, threatening to throw it.

“I’m going to destroy this house,” he said.

“This house isn’t going to be the same when you get back.”

The woman told him one of their children was inside the house and he put the chair down, but continued arguing.

The court heard the woman tried to leave with their children, but the man had parked her in and refused to move his car several times.

The woman then grabbed the children and ran to a neighbour’s property where they hid until a friend picked them up.

Police arrived a short time later and the man, who was drunk by then, claimed he and his ex-partner had just had a “tiff” and she had left.

His story differing from hers, he was arrested and taken to the Gympie watch house before being released on bail.

Just over a month later, in early September, police pulled the man over while he was driving on the Southside when they noticed he had Victorian number plates, and after speaking with him they decided to take him to the station for a breath test.

His test revealed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.157, and he was charged with driving while under the influence of liquor or a drug.

Facing the court on Monday, the man pleaded guilty to the drink driving offence and contravening a domestic violence order.

His lawyer, Chris Anderson, told the court his client had been born and raised in Victoria, but had moved to Gympie with his former partner and four children before they broke up, to be closer to her family.

The court heard the two had been together for 14 years and married for seven before the relationship ended, in part due to the man’s alcohol abuse.

Mr Anderson said his client could not remember most of the offending, but said before the drink driving offence he had argued with his ex-partner over finances, drank some beer, and then went to get food.

The court heard he was embarrassed and disappointed in his behaviour, and had been seeking treatment and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“You made threats to destroy the house your kids live in,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him in sentencing remarks.

“Stay away from alcohol if that’s what made you act like this.

“It’s good to see you’re doing something about it.”

The man was placed on 12 months’ probation, and was disqualified from driving for six months.