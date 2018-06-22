Mum irate after kids 'held hostage' on Gympie school bus

A Gympie mother is questioning bus driver control following an alleged incident on a Gympie school bus this week. (File photo)

A GYMPIE mother of four was shocked to learn a school bus driver refused to let her children off a school bus in an angry outburst over a tear in a bus seat yesterday.

Elizabeth Walker said her upset high school children arrived home yesterday afternoon telling her their driver had "held them hostage" for about 10 minutes in the Polleys school bus with eight other students that morning when a tear in a bus seat was discovered.

"When she pulled up at James Nash - she wouldn't let the kids off the bus," Mrs Walker said her children told her.

"She was holding them against their will."

The Year 7 and Year 8 siblings told their mother the tear had been on the seat for a long time and they had seen beer bottles, blood and vomit on the bus previously, indicating the bus had been used by people other than school children.

Mrs Walker said it makes her question the type of care children were getting on school transport.

"There should be more done to look into the sort of people who are allowed to drive buses..." Mrs Walker said.

Mrs Walker said she is now reluctant to send her children on the Gympie school bus, despite the strain it places on two working parents to drive children to school.

The Gympie Times is waiting from a response from Polleys Coaches after contacting them this morning.