Mum ‘heavily invested’ in legalising weed grew 20 plants for personal use

The woman claimed she looked after 20 marijuana plants which she found on her property after he partner passed away. File photo

A WIDGEE mum who is “heavily invested” in legalising marijuana has asked a Gympie magistrate not to convict her on drugs offences so she would able to travel to a marijuana consultant overseas.

Charged with drug offences including possessing and producing marijuana, Deborah Ann Forester appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court last week, after police found 300g of marijuana at her property earlier this year.

Police with a search warrant for Forrester’s Widgee home found 20 marijuana plants, a number of containers with marijuana stashed in the bedroom and hallway and glass waterpipes.

Ten of the plants were still growing, while the other 10 pots had only the stalks remaining.

Forrester, who is in her late 40s, told police she had harvested them and taken the dry leaf to New South Wales.

Forrester said she did not plant the drugs, but maintained them after finding them when her partner passed away from a heart attack earlier in the year.

Police found a bowl containing marijuana on the kitchen bench, and two glass pipes, which Forrester said were hers and her late partner’s.

The court heard Forrester decided to continue growing the plants she found and used marijuana for its “therapeutic” benefits, and her lawyer said she did not use it to get “stoned or high.”

Forrester’s lawyer said his client was “heavily interested” in legalising marijuana in Australia, and had planned to travel overseas to work with a medicinal marijuana consultant before the travel ban was imposed.

Her lawyer submitted no convictions be recorded against her on these charges as she still hoped to travel and work with the consultant on legalising the drug.

The court heard Forrester, who is a mum to seven children, had been trying to start a food van business, which had failed to get off the ground, before her partner’s passing.

Forrester pleaded guilty to three charges including possession and production of marijuana, and was fined $800.

No convictions were recorded.