Mum furious, kids petrified by illegal burnouts at Teewah

With the Easter long weekend fast approaching, Teewah Beach is a popular spot for families and friend groups to go camping.

One regular camper and mother, who has asked to remain anonymous, has spoken out against the illegal behaviour she witnessed last Saturday and wants to see changes made.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The woman told The Gympie Times a particular group of modified 4x4 drivers were continuously doing burnouts, leaving the beach ripped up.

"Every half-hour or so they would get in and do a bit more until high tide, then it was driving recklessly up and down the beach between camp zones two and three," she said.

"This is what will shut the beaches for everyone, even the ones who respect it, like myself and my family and friends."

Teewah Beach burnout: Teewah Beach, QLD, 4x4 doing burnout

The mother, who has been camping at Teewah Beach frequently for 11 years with her husband, said their young children were "petrified" of the sound of the engines.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @thegympietimes

"(It was) a terrifying experience and they had so much anxiety that they would hit our tent or car … turning what should be a good relaxing experience into a living nightmare for them, and us as parents," she said.

"These people have no idea the extent 'one little burnout' has on the environment, and the families who choose the beach as a place to relax, but can't."

The woman said it's not just teenagers that are the problem, as she also sees adults breaking the law.

"It's not a bit of fun … people die doing exactly what these people are doing, in fact people die just driving on that beach," she said.

"Being stupid only escalates the risk of injury or death."

WIN NOW:Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Telling The Gympie Times she will continue to report the illegal behaviour, the woman said the rules were already there, people just chose not to follow them.

"They need to be policed more, 24 hour patrols," she said.

"Fine them, if they are caught again, a bigger fine, third time impound the car.

"Enough is enough, time to get tough."