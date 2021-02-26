Menu
Opening her first boutique in the newly renovated Condies Arcade, the owner said she saw an opportunity and took it. Picture: Kristen Camp
Mum brings ‘gypsy’ to Gympie with new boho boutique

Kristen Camp
26th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
After seeing a golden opportunity in the lack of bohemian clothing boutiques in Gympie, a local mother and fashion-lover decided to follow her passion and open Desert Dream.

As the first store to open in the newly renovated Condies Arcade, Desert Dream offers a range of bohemian clothing pieces in sizes 6-16 and western-style accessories.

Owner Brooke Parsons moved to the region from the Sunshine Coast more than a year ago and felt there was a need for a unique women’s clothing store.

Desert Dream can be found in Condies Arcade on Mary Street Gympie. Picture: Kristen Camp
“A lot of local ladies that I've spoken to have found that they dislike online shopping because they don’t know the fit, the style or the fabric,” Ms Parsons said.

“They like to physically try it on and with online shopping if it doesn’t fit then you’ve got to send it back.

“I just wanted to be able to provide that.”

From her retail background working at Sportsgirl, Ms Parsons has developed her own style which she describes as “gypsy, boho, western” and has designed her store around what she personally loves to wear.

Ms Parsons said the process of setting up a store went very smoothly and she loves the “fresh” new arcade. Picture: Kristen Camp
“I personally love it and I’ve taken note of what a lot of local people are wearing as well,” she said.

“I just really felt like there was a massive opportunity for it locally.”

Once she started posting her business on social media, Ms Parsons said the response had been “very positive.”

“Everyone locally has been so supportive, kind and warm, which has been awesome,” she said.

