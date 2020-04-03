Mum behaving badly one of four done for drink driving

A STAY at home mother of two caught drink driving on the way to pick her sons up from school was fined $600 in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday and disqualified from driving for four months.

Holly Melissa Kross pleaded guilty via telephone to driving with a blood-alcohol level of .139 on March 11, 2020.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips said she was pulled over by police on Gympie Connection Rd.

Her lawyer told the court she had turned to alcohol because her son’s behaviour had been quite poor at home.

“She was drinking to take the edge off. She had been drinking home brewed spirit drinks and was pouring more than she anticipated. She pulled on to the road to get the children from school and has (since) spent three weeks without a driver’s licence,” he said.

“As a result of the testing and recommendation of the National Disability Insurance Scheme for her son to receive joint counselling and now the parents can better support their child and themselves.

“The pandemic is slowing the process. She needs the licence to drive her son to what the NDIS is funding. Her husband works locally but does shift work. The parents-in-law can provide assistance but not until the pandemic passes because they are 80.”

A FEMALE drover trying to move to Gympie to find work was fined $800 and disqualified from driving in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips told the court Christine Frances Kakawa Te Patu was pulled over by Rolleston police on patrol in the central Queensland town on February 7, 2020, and blew .168.

“She was pulled over out the front of the Rolleston Hotel and she told the officer she was going to get some beers before heading home,” he said.

Representing herself Ms Te Patu said she had family in Gympie and was trying to find work in the area.

“I have been without a licence for two months but I want to move to Gympie because there are better employment opportunities,” she said.

“There is no work here, I have no income. I was working as a drover but there will not be any more work until about September.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he acknowledged the defendant had consulted a psychologist and was trying to do something about her alcoholism.

No conviction was recorded.

A GYMPIE butcher has pleaded guilty to drink driving and said there was “no excuse” for what he did.

Shane Leslie Ballard was sentenced via the telephone yesterday in Gympie Magistrates Court.

He was pulled over by a police patrol on March 14 at 9.10pm on Station Rd with a blood-alcohol reading of .065.

“There is no excuse. I broke the law and I deserve to be punished,” he said.

Ballard was fined $200, with no conviction recorded and disqualified from driving for one month.