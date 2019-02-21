Mum ‘appalled’ at killer drug dealer’s jail term

Drug dealer Zoe Giannioudis has been jailed for fatally stabbing a client. Picture: AAP Image/David Crosling

A heroin dealer who fatally stabbed one of her Melbourne clients might only spend five years in jail, with the victim's mother "appalled" by the sentence.

Zoe Giannioudis, 31, stabbed Simon Cartwright, 38, on October 30, 2017, after an ongoing feud while she was dealing in Richmond's Victoria Street.

The "severely addicted" woman was sentenced to eight years' prison in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Thursday, with a non-parole period of 5½ years.

"I'm appalled," Mr Cartwright's mother Tracey told reporters outside court

"Five years I think is just really not enough when I've got a life sentence myself and I've lost my son.

The victim’s mother, Tracey Cartwright, is “appalled” by the sentence. Picture: AAP Image/David Crosling

"I loved him, he was my boy. He had his problems but so does everybody."

During sentencing, Justice Lesley Taylor said Giannioudis hadn't sold any heroin on the day of the killing as it was rainy, when Mr Cartwright and his partner appeared.

"After a brief interaction, you produced a knife and stabbed him once in the chest," Justice Taylor said.

"After being stabbed, he walked across the street, carrying a washing basket in a normal fashion, and did not begin to stumble until he reached the other side."

An unsteady Mr Cartwright, with blurred vision, was helped by passers-by.

He went into cardiac arrest and lost consciousness en route to hospital.

He died that evening from a haemorrhage secondary to the stab wound, which was 12cm deep.

Meanwhile, Giannioudis, who claimed she did not realise the severity of Mr Cartwright's injuries, went home to complete a heroin deal from her Collingwood apartment.

The stabbing occurred in Richmond, which is a notorious hotspot for heroin. Picture: Jason Edwards



She was arrested in her car the following morning.

Giannioudis and Mr Cartwright had an altercation at a shopping centre a few months prior and had exchanged aggressive text messages.

She also believed Mr Cartwright had written aggressive graffiti outside her apartment.

"The lives of Mr Cartwright's family will never be the same again," Justice Taylor said.

She added Giannioudis had a traumatic childhood and suffered abuse, mental illness with borderline personality disorder, and drug addiction - and had ended up using $400 worth of heroin a day.

A doctor said her "hyper-aroused state" contributed to her impulsivity.

Giannioudis, who has a criminal history for violent, drug and property-related crimes, has already spent 478 days in jail.