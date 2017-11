A mother and two young children have been treated for minor injuries after a crash near Woolooga.

A MOTHER and two young children have been transported to Gympie Hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash at Woolooga.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the QAS was notified of the crash at 11.07am.

He said the woman was transported with two children, five and seven years old.

No serious injuries were reported from the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Rogar Road and Bauple Woolooga Road, near Woolooga.