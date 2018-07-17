Mum and dad's heartbreaking tribute to their beautiful Aimee

Aimee Herbert died in a car crash near Gin Gin last month. Her funeral will be held in Gympie this Friday.

DESCRIBED as "one of a kind,” 24-year-old Aimee Helen Herbert will be farewelled at St Patrick's Catholic Church this Friday afternoon.

The former Gympie woman was the passenger when she was killed in a horror head-on crash on the Bruce Highway near Gin Gin on June 28.

Distraught mother Meredith Warren and father Andrew Herbert penned an emotional tribute to their daughter.

"It has been a privilege to watch you grow and experiencing many of your firsts,” Mr Herbert said.

"Your first smile, your first bath, your first word and your first steps.

FOREVER REMEMBERED: 24-year-old Aimee Helen Herbert was killed in a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway last month.

"School holidays were always eagerly anticipated, and I know you guys had many long trips on buses and trains to get to us. The trip always made worthwhile as we tried to cram as many outings, adventures as we could into your stays with us.”

Mr Herbert said his daughter was "compassionate, kind and headstrong with a wicked sense of humour.”

"She was a fearless friend to so many. You would stick up for them no matter what and I know that they are all devastated by you leaving,” he said.

Aimee Herbert and her mother Meredith Warren.

"But as a butterfly emerges from its cocoon and must fly away, you did the same. Your new wings took you north, then south, then back here, then north again, then back again.”

Mr Herbert reminisced on all the good times he had with his daughter.

"Aimee, we laughed together, cried together and learnt about each other together. Those that knew you know that there will never be another like you,” he said.

Mum Mrs Warren remembered fondly all the good times she had with her daughter.

"She had the best nature, she was just so funny and was always caring about the world,” she said.

Aimee Helen Herbert with her father Andrew Herbert at the school formal.

"I still have the elephant she drew, she loved to draw. I found the elephant after she had left one time and when I asked her was she saying I was an elephant, she replied 'No Mum, it's because they don't forget, like how much I love you'.”

Mrs Warren said she misses everything about her daughter but "she will never be forgotten”.

"For the last two years we have played a tag game with a quote she sent me at one point when I was struggling a little bit,” she said.

"We would always try to be the first to tag the other and argue about who it referred to. She originally sent it to me she thought it explained me to a T, I disagreed and said it was about her.

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest and most beautiful person I have ever known - and even that is an understatement, it's by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

"Aimee will always be my greatest champion.”

Apart from her devastated parents, Aimee was a stepdaughter to Catherine Herbert and Darren Warren, and sister to Patrick, James (dec), Matthew, Emily, Jacob and Ella.