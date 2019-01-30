Menu
Traffic on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane this morning.
Three-truck crash sparks highway delays

30th Jan 2019 5:58 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM

A MULTI-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast caused big delays for commuters travelling to the city this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics treated three people with minor injuries following the incident involving three trucks near Beerwah.

One patient with back pain declined transport to hospital and another patient with a knee injury was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Commuters travelling southbound experienced heavy delays, with traffic slow between Bells Creek and Roys Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesman said traffic had cleared by about 6.30am.

Traffic was also building south of the city, with congested conditions on the M1 from Loganholme to Eight Mile Plains.

