Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Multiple stab wounds’: Man dumped outside hospital

by Talisa Eley
18th Dec 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are working to figure out what happened to a man who turned up at a Gold Coast hospital with multiple stab wounds this afternoon.

It appears the man was dumped outside Gold Coast Private Hospital around 1pm with serious stab wounds.

He has since been moved to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are at the scene waiting to speak with the man.

It is unclear how the man was injured or where he came from, a police spokeswoman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

dumped at hospital injuries stabbing stab wounds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

        premium_icon Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

        News This was the latest in a spate of recent thefts around the region.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland records

        premium_icon Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland...

        News Average prices down south have set an unwanted record for the state.

        Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured, maimed

        premium_icon Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured...

        News A MAN who breached a Domestic Violence Order by swearing and throwing a water...