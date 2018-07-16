Multiple rape and child porn accused is remanded

REMANDED: A man has been remanded on rape and child porn charges.

REMANDED: A man has been remanded on rape and child porn charges.

A GYMPIE man facing two charges of rape and one of possessing child pornography, was remanded in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

The man cannot be named for legal reasons unless or until he pleads guilty or is committed for trial.

The man, 33, allegedly committed rape on March 30 and was found in possession of child pornography the next day.

He also faces charges of unauthorised possession of explosives, breaching bail, possession of drug utensils, permitting use of a place for an offence and drug possession between January 1 and 4.

He is due to appear in the Gympie court again on October 22.