Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REMANDED: A man has been remanded on rape and child porn charges.
REMANDED: A man has been remanded on rape and child porn charges.
News

Multiple rape and child porn accused is remanded

Arthur Gorrie
by
16th Jul 2018 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man facing two charges of rape and one of possessing child pornography, was remanded in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

The man cannot be named for legal reasons unless or until he pleads guilty or is committed for trial.

The man, 33, allegedly committed rape on March 30 and was found in possession of child pornography the next day.

He also faces charges of unauthorised possession of explosives, breaching bail, possession of drug utensils, permitting use of a place for an offence and drug possession between January 1 and 4.

He is due to appear in the Gympie court again on October 22.

child pornography gympie court gympie crime sex offence charges
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    I found dead partner's torso in house, woman told cops

    premium_icon I found dead partner's torso in house, woman told cops

    News His horrifically dismembered body was found in a fire. But the woman accused of murder says he's the one who attacked her

    • 16th Jul 2018 5:00 PM
    Drive safely, Monkland St and Mary St traffic lights are out

    Drive safely, Monkland St and Mary St traffic lights are out

    News GYMPIE police are pleading with motorists to drive with caution.

    Local Partners