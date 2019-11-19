Multiple people dead in Walmart shooting

At least three people have been killed at a Walmart in Oklahoma, just three months after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in Texas.

A police chief has confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot outside the store.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

According to TNN television, Capt. Ford said the shooting took place in a parking lot in front of the store and the suspect is one of those killed.

The Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma. Picture: Google Maps

Police said in a Facebook post that a handgun was found at the scene.

A Walmart spokesperson said that none of its employees was involved in the shooting.

LeMia Jenkins says the shooting on Monday morning in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan was "an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation."

Schools in the area had been placed on lockdown temporarily before being given an "all clear" by local police, according to a Facebook statement from Duncan Public Schools.

The shooting took place shortly before 10am on Monday (3am AEDT), police said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Capt. Ford said.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man wearing all black opened fire outside the Walmart in Duncan at 10am local time.

The shooting happened at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma. Picture: Google Maps

A dispatcher said that "everyone is at the scene."

Duncan is about 130 kilometres south of Oklahoma City. The town has a population of about 22,000.

It is the city where Australian baseballer Chris Lane was shot and killed six years ago.

The close-knit community still struggles to come to terms with why three teenagers would randomly select Lane, shoot him in the back and leave him to die on the side of a residential street.

Mr Lane's murder took place just a short drive from the Walmart.

Chris Lane was shot and killed in Duncan, Oklahoma. Picture: AP

At the time the community and local enforcement were shocked by Mr Lane's death, with violent crime in the city rare.

They randomly spotted Lane, a 22-year-old from Melbourne who had a scholarship to study and play baseball at Oklahoma's East Central University, jogging along a street.

A then 16-year-old Chancey Luna was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first degree murder.

Michael Jones, 17, who was driving the car, was sentenced to life but could be eligible for release after 38 years.

His 15-year-old friend James Edwards entered a guilty plea to an accessory to murder charge and had 10 years of his 25-year sentence suspended.

(L-R) James Edwards, Michael Jones & Chancey Luna. Picture: 7 News

On August 3, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius killed 22 people and injured 24 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Police believe a manifesto with white nationalist and anti-immigrant themes, posted on the online message board 8chan shortly before the attack, was written by Crusius.

It cited New Zealand's Christchurch mosque shootings and a right-wing conspiracy theory known as the Great Replacement as motivation for the attack.

Another Walmart store in Mississippi was the scene of a shooting in July, when a disgruntled employee killed two co-workers and wounded a police officer.

In the El Paso shooting, Crusius said he had launched the deadly attack in response to what he called a "Hispanic invasion" of Texas.

Walmart said in the wake of the two shootings inside its stores within a week of each other that it would limit sales of guns and ammunition.

Yesterday, police in Fresno, California, said that four people were shot dead and six others wounded on the weekend during a shooting at a gathering in a backyard to watch a football game.

Last week, two students at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita were killed by 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow after he opened fire as school began.