Multiple Ned Kelly's drop in on Gympie barber

SUCH IS LIFE: Lance Friend (front left) lines up outside Memphis Barbers with a handful of Ned Kelly look-a-likes of all shapes and sizes ready to shoot the film clip tomorrow at Helltown Hotrods for his new song called Ned Kelly said. Troy Jegers

FLOWING beards and beers were the flavour of the day today at Memphis Barbers as recording artist Lance Friend and some of his cast of Ned Kelly's hit the town for a beard touch-up before tomorrow's film-clip shoot.

Friend, a singer and songwriter who has had several country hits and performed on the main stage at The Gympie Music Muster, is filming the video for a song he is about to release called Ned Kelly said tomorrow at Helltown Hotrods at Kybong.

Friend says he has about 40 Ned Kelly look-alikes coming to participate from as far afield as Darwin, Melbourne, Central Queensland, Mackay, Sarina and Gladstone.

He said there's a little Ned in all of us.

Memphis Barbers are the official hairdresser for the shoot and Adam Martin from Helltown Hotrods has volunteered the use of his venue and one or two of his vehicles to feature in the film clip.

"As I went down the list (of items needed for the clip) he ticked them off. Everything was there. It just fell into place. Adam's an awesome fella,” Friend said previously when The Gympie Times first became aware of the filming.

Members of the public are welcome to come along to Helltown Hotrods tomorrow to witness the filming, however the venue will be officially closed to accommodate the shooting schedule.