Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
News

Multiple injuries reported in train crossing crash

by Peter Carruthers
18th Jul 2019 9:52 AM

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Cairns North.

At 8.45am paramedics were called to Greenslopes St after responding to reports of a level crossing accident.

Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.
Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were six ambulances on scene including a critical care unit and paramedics were treating four patients.

Two men and two women believed to be travelling in a car are being treated at the scene.

Passengers and the crew on the train have not received any injures.

More Stories

crash motoring traffic

Top Stories

    'Muslims want to rape you' comment costs Curra man $700

    premium_icon 'Muslims want to rape you' comment costs Curra man $700

    Crime MAN in court after telling young women at Jockey Club: "Your generation needs people like me to protect you from Muslims who want to rape you.”

    • 18th Jul 2019 9:09 AM
    IN COURT: 5 people to face Gympie District Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 5 people to face Gympie District Court today

    News 5 people will be facing the Gympie District Court today.

    IN COURT: 49 people to appear in Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people to appear in Gympie court today

    News A list of everyone attending Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    Boy faced with life in wheelchair, fighting baffling illness

    premium_icon Boy faced with life in wheelchair, fighting baffling illness

    Health $50,000 needed for wheelchair-accessible van