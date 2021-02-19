Multiple fire crews rush to the scene of Glenwood blaze

Multiple fire crews are heading to the scene of a Glenwood blaze late this afternoon.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription



A vegetation fire is burning in the vicinity of Beckmanns Rd, and two crews were en route to the scene as of 4pm.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Service sources said.

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards



“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

To the north of the Tuan State Forest, three fire crews remain involved in battling a vegetation fire at Yengarie.