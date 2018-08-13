Multiple fire crews battling blaze near Imbil

FIRE crews are battling a blaze on the side of Grainger Rd, Imbil.

FIRE crews are battling a blaze on the side of Grainger Rd, Imbil. Barbara Harris

MULTIPLE fire crews are battling a grassfire at Imbil that occurred yesterday.

It's believed the fire broke out near Ballard Rd, yesterday morning and is burning in inaccessible land.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by conducting backburning operations in the area.

There are no threats to property at this time.

Imbil residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day and are asked to close windows and doors.

For those suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medicines close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

More information to come.