Multiple drug charges land mother of three in jail

A woman was sentenced to nine months jail by the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday for 29 offences, most of them drug related.

Zoe Renea Zelow, 39, appeared in custody via video link and was granted immediate parole.

She pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without a licence, two counts of stealing after a previous conviction, 11 counts of possessing a dangerous drug, four counts of possessing a utensil that had been used, four counts of failing to dispose of a needle and syringe, possessing property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence, failing to appear, three counts of breaching a bail condition, driving with a drug present in saliva, an offence involving registration and number plates belonging to another certificate, failing to comply with the requirements of a class C learner permit, driving an unregistered and uninsured car, and breaching probation.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court police found marijuana in Zelow’s handbag when she was stopped in Brisbane last year on the day before New Year’s Eve.

Police also found a clear crystal, believed to be methamphetamine, she said.

“The defendant stated it was … not real,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“… she knew it wasn’t real because she had smoked it, and it tasted different.”

Gympie Magistrates Court

The court heard it was not Zelow’s first offence, and that she a string of other drug and stealing offences to her name, including stealing from a charity.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said his client had been in pre-sentence custody for 29 days, which had acted as a ‘short, sharp intervention’ of her drug addiction.

“She reports she is no longer using while in custody,” he said.

“It has been a period of detox for my client, and the future for my client is now firmly in her grasp.”

Mr Anderson told the court Zelow was also involved in an unnamed support group, which was working to secure her accommodation upon her release.

The accommodation would not be in Gympie, as per her request, he said.

The court heard Zelow’s drug addiction began at 16 with cannabis, before she moved on to harder drugs like meth.

“She was a heroin addict for about 16 years,” Mr Anderson told the court.

“It concluded approximately six years ago.”

Mr Anderson said Zelow’s goal was to reconnect to her three children, aged 21, 20 and 14.

She was sentenced to jail but released on parole on Thursday.

Her licence was disqualified for five months.