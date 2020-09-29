Menu
Multiple people have been left dead after a hostage situation in the US despite a trained negotiator attempting to speak to the suspect.
Crime

Multiple dead in US hostage situation

29th Sep 2020 7:09 PM

Multiple people have died in a hostage situation in the US with officers involved in some of the shooting.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, in the Oregon city of Salem, rushed to a home on Juneva Place just before 12.30pm Monday, local time, after reports of a "possible hostage situation".

According to the sheriff's office, the responding deputies were confronted with the tense situation and immediately called a trained hostage negotiator to speak to the suspect over the phone.

"As the incident unfolded, shots were fired," the sheriff's office said in a release.

"Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect.

"No deputies were injured. At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any outstanding danger to the community."

The sheriff's office did not say how many people died in the incident and said the matter had been referred to state police.

The Oregon State Police will now lead the investigation into the shooting as they would with any deputy-involved shooting for the sheriff's office, the release said.

"Any deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated, as outlined by protocol," the office added.

This afternoon, deputies from the Sheriff's Office were in an officer involved shooting in East Salem. Initial details...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, 28 September 2020

 

Originally published as Multiple dead in US hostage situation

