Multiple crews now fighting bushfire started by car crash

UPDATE, 3.30pm Tuesday, December 3

FIRE services have offially released an “Advice” warning about the bushfire near Woolooga which started about midday when a car burst into flames after crashing off the notorious Running Creek Bridge earlier today.

The car has since been completely burnt out and three female tourists treated for shock before being taken to Gympie Hospital.

Multiple fire crews have remained on the scene at Brooweena Woolooga Rd, north of Woolooga, and it is believed aerial bombers have also been helping try to bring the fire under control.

“People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time,” the advice from the QFES said.

“Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

Local residents have been advised to:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

A GROUP of tourists has been taken to Gympie Hospital after the car they were travelling in crashed off the notorious Running Creek Bridge north west of Gympie and burst into flame, sparking a grassfire which firefighters are now desperately trying to get under control.

The shell of a burnt out car that was the cause of a bushfire at Running Creek Bridge.

Multiple crews are on the scene but flames are reportedly “huge” as the region swelters through another hot day and dry winds reduce the moisture in the air.

Running Creek Bridge has been the scene of many accidents over th eyears and local residents have long campaigned to have its dangerous approaches upgraded and made safer.

Fireys battle a bushfire at Woolooga started when a crashed car burst into flames.

The approaches and the road were recently graded, removing some of the loose gravel, but locals said yesterday the safety issues that are a trap for anyone not accustomed to navigating the bridge are still there.

Three women travelling in the car were treated for shock at the scene of today’s crash before being taken to Gympie Hospital.

The accident happend about midday and involved a sedan, which has been completely destroyed by fire.