Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash.
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash. Contributed
Breaking

Multiple car crash causes Bruce Hwy traffic chaos

Shayla Bulloch
by
2nd Jun 2019 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3pm:

NO injuries were reported and nobody was taken to hospital after a multiple car crash earlier this afternoon.

Traffic delays are still expected.

BREAKING:

HALTED traffic is banked up for more than one kilometre on the Bruce Hwy after a rear-end crash this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to the three-car crash in the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy about 1.50pm

A witness said south-bound traffic was at a "standstill" for about one kilometre from the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp near Beerwah.

Traffic controls were in place and emergency services were on scene.

A QAS spokesman said there was "no talk" of serious injury, but some complaints of chest pain from one of the people involved.

bruce hwy crash crash editors picks qas sunshine coast crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Goomboorian venture to help koala populations

    premium_icon Goomboorian venture to help koala populations

    News Former Navy cook waging a war of a different kind - on the decline of the Queensland koala.

    • 2nd Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    OPINION: 'Jerome's campaign nothing more than career grab'

    OPINION: 'Jerome's campaign nothing more than career grab'

    News 'He used the campaign to build a profile and establish a platform'

    Gympie mum punched and kicked children, jailed

    premium_icon Gympie mum punched and kicked children, jailed

    News A 28-year-old mother was jailed for punching and kicking children.