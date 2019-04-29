Multimillion-dollar Qld homes hosting sex parties

Couples across the Gold Coast are flocking to the private parties. pic Mike Batterham

COUPLES are giving the owners of multimillion-dollar homes $50 donations to get into swanky swingers' sex parties - and neighbours say they have had enough.

Residents in the exclusive Hope Island River Links estate say their driveways and streets are being blocked as up to 80 people rock up to 8 Pleasures' parties. Another known swingers den operates just down the road.

"This is totally inappropriate for a family-based suburb to have this type of degenerative behaviour happening at all," one long-term resident said.

"They are clearly running these parties for financial gain."

Other residents and sex industry bosses say the number of private sex parties being held on the Gold Coast has exploded as swingers opt towards a "casual", barbecue alternative instead of a paid venue - doing away with red tape.

One swinger host who invited the Bulletin into his home yesterday said the romps were no different to holding a kids party.

The 8 Pleasures host denied he was doing it for financial gain and said he had been threatened as recently as yesterday by registered sex work operators to stop holding the parties.

Guests to his Leather and Lace-themed event on Saturday night were asked to pay a donation of $50 per couple, $70 for a single guy to cover food, drinks, condoms, lubricants and cleaners the next day. Entry for single girls was free.

"I don't hide what I do, and I don't flaunt it, but what I do within my own four walls is surely my own business," the host said.

"I restrict playing out in the pool area so it all happens behind closed doors.

"It is no different to large family barbecues or get-togethers people have on their private property."

The man said he was unaware of any complaints or driveway issues.

"What I do is not a business, it is friends who enjoy the lifestyle getting together.

"I'm aware of all council regulations and abide by them. I don't hold them (sex parties) often."

About 99 people RSVPed to the 8 Pleasures' Hope Island party on Saturday night. Only 77 were let in.

The party was one of three held at the address this year, the others being held on Valentines Day and Australia Day.

His next event will have a Superheroes and Villains theme.

The host, who declined to be named, said he had been warned by sex work operators to stop holding the parties. Guests apply to attend the parties through an online hook-up website.

"There has been a bit of upset in the swingers lifestyle scene because of people opting to come to these parties instead of venues, but they are completely different," the host said.

"It is a growing space. I can name at least six different people hosting parties now in this part of the Gold Coast off the top of my head."

The Gold Coast City Council said it "does not regulate activities of this nature".

Lindy, who owns a swingers club, Taboo22 at Loganholme, said the increasing number of private sex parties affected some businesses.

"We started by doing house parties but we eventually got too big and had to find a permanent venue," the club owner said yesterday.

"People are protective of their clients.

"When clubs first opened the number of house parties went down, now they are up again."

Lindy said she understood why some swingers groups would go underground, but stressed the "house party vibe" wasn't for everyone.

"Venues need to work hard. It isn't just the permits and red tape, it is also insurance and other things.

"A lot of time certain businesses won't insure us or provide certain services because of what we do is seen as indecent to some."