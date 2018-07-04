Multimillion dollar Kleenmaid trial facing new long delay

Andrew Eric Young pleaded not guilty and his trial is now unlikely to go ahead this year, the district court heard.

Andrew Eric Young pleaded not guilty and his trial is now unlikely to go ahead this year, the district court heard. File

THE multimillion dollar fraud trial of former Kleenmaid director Andrew Eric Young has been delayed.

The latest issue to bedevil the case came after a court heard Mr Young was to have his mental health assessed.

But now the Sunshine Coast man from the collapsed white goods business is unlikely to face any trial this year.

Following neuropsychology reports earlier this year, Mr Young's lawyers wanted the case referred to the Mental Health Court.

Prosecutor Stephen Keim said on Tuesday some information expected from the Mental Health Court had still not arrived.

The trial was to start on July 30.

It seemed there was "no chance" of starting even in August, Mr Keim told Brisbane District Court.

The court heard the trial would probably be so long, that even starting in September or October could risk the trial continuing past Christmas.

Judge Brian Devereaux said he'd expected the mental health court would've decided already whether to commission its own report.

Mr Young has been accused of dishonestly incurring debts, including when allegedly a director of Edis Service Logistics, Kleenmaid's former spare parts arm.

Mr Young, in his mid-60s, pleaded not guilty last year to all charges, including claims he defrauded Westpac of about $13 million.

The case will be mentioned again later this month but the July 30 trial date has been vacated.

Kleenmaid imploded in 2009.

It was previously reported the company owed creditors about $96 million when it went into liquidation. -NewsRegional