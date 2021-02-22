Menu
A multi-vehicle crash at Pie Creek put two people in hospital Sunday morning. icture: Kevin Farmer
News

Multi-vehicle crash puts two people in Gympie Hospital

JOSH PRESTON
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A multi-vehicle crash at Pie Creek put two people in the Gympie Hospital on Sunday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene on Eel Creek and Lawson Roads at about 10.26am, finding two occupants in need of treatment.

QAS media sources confirmed both patients, of unspecified age or gender, were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

They were both in stable conditions.

