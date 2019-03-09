Multi-purpose event facility would mark Gympie coming of age

NEW PLAN NEEDED: Allan Murnane was one of the people behind quarter horse racing at Bolier Park at Imbil. A detailed plan for a facility such as Mr Perrett has suggested, drawn up at the instigation of horse enthusiast and former Gympie Show president Lars Hedberg, was shelved after it was eclipsed by the ill-fated quarter horse racing centre.

NEW PLAN NEEDED: Allan Murnane was one of the people behind quarter horse racing at Bolier Park at Imbil. A detailed plan for a facility such as Mr Perrett has suggested, drawn up at the instigation of horse enthusiast and former Gympie Show president Lars Hedberg, was shelved after it was eclipsed by the ill-fated quarter horse racing centre.

A MAJOR events and sports facility in Gympie will mean that our region had come of age.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said yesterday a high quality multi-purpose sports and event facility was not just about providing a quality venue for entertainment; it would make the region more attractive for event based tourism, indoor sporting, cultural, industry, educational and trade shows.

"It gives us the flexibility to build on our strengths such as our reputation for providing high quality and various horse and equestrian events,” said Mr Perrett, who has for years advocated the need for such a facility.

"As we are within 80km of an expanding regional airport, which is the 14th busiest in Australia, it also makes us increasingly attractive and accessible for national shows events to be staged here,” he said.

"Being able to cater for an increased range of shows and events means that Gympie will be able to increase the length of stay for long term and short stay tourists who can take advantage of other local attractions.

"It also makes the region increasingly attractive to families and workers looking for that family friendly affordable lifestyle which is becoming increasingly out of the range of regions to the south.”

The region's future depended on well-placed and strategically thought our infrastructure and planning "so that we can reap the benefits of future economic and social growth in the region,” Mr Perrett said.

"This is a growing region and we need to invest in long term planning and construction to meet future demands and expectations.

"It is about getting the mix right and keeping us on the event based map.

"I have been extremely supportive of this proposal ever since I was in council.

"A detailed plan, drawn up at the instigation of well-known horse enthusiast and former Gympie Show president Lars Hedberg was shelved after it was effectively eclipsed by the ill-fated plan for a quarter horse racing centre at Bollier Park.

"This needs council support but we need to get the studies underway so that we can move to the next stage and make sure that Gympie is shovel ready.”

Gympie Regional Council budgeted $30,000 last for a feasibility study for an indoor arena.