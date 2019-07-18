Menu
This multi-million dollar property is on the market in the Gympie region.
News

Multi-million dollar property hits Gympie market

Donna Jones
by
18th Jul 2019 2:27 PM
A GYMPIE region property with a multi-million dollar price tag is attracting interest from across the globe, according to marketing agent from Century 21 Daryl Graham.

A macadamia and avocado farm at Mary's Creek is on the market for $2.95 million but when it was first listed four weeks ago, the asking price was $3.2 million.

287 Mary's Creek Rd, Mary's Creek.
Mr Graham said he'd had up to 40 inquiries, some from local residents, some from Bundaberg and Northern Rivers and some from other hemispheres and continents.

"I had a secret spy from South Africa come and take a look and a Japanese doctor is also interested,” Mr Graham said.

Marketing agent from Century 21 Platinum Agents, Daryl Graham said a multi-million dollar macadamia and avocado farm is attracting international interest.
Advertised as a going concern or walk-in, walk-out, the farm, called Latara, is 175 acres (70ha) with about 4550 macadamia trees, 2000 hass avocado trees and all of the infrustructure needed to process them, including packing sheds, storage facilities, workshop and dehusking equipment.

The property has access to picturesque Eel Creek.
There is also 800m of frontage on to Eel Creek with access to two main draw points.

Latara also has an executive style four bedroom, three bathroom home with polished blackbutt floors, wood burning heater and generous verandas set high on the hill to capture the amazing views back to Gympie.

287 Mary's Creek Rd, Mary's Creek.
The owners, a husband and wife, have spent the last 15 years building the property up but are now looking forward to selling and doing some travelling.

Mr Graham said Latara was the most expensive property he had marketed in his career, but he does not think he will have too much trouble selling it.

"It's a really good package. The buyer will do really well out of it,” he said.

Replacement Mary's Creek photo.
