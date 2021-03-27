Multi-million dollar development planned near Tin Can Bay

Developers want to transform a vacant block at Wallu inot a tourist park, service station and 24-lot subdivision.

A vacant 21ha block near Tin Can Bay at Wallu could be in line for a major development, with plans revealed to transform it into a 21-cabin tourist park, service station, and 24-lot residential subdivision.

The west Brisbane-based Deol Group has applied to Gympie Regional Council for approval of the proposal, which will sit on the block at the intersection of Tin Can Bay and Maryborough Cooloola Roads.

The company bought the land in April 2020 for $750,000.

The subdivision will occupy the northern portion of the block, with access from Lebier Court, which will be extended.

Almost all of the housing blocks will be about 4000sq m (one acre) in size.

A 263sq m service station will be built on the main road into Tin Can Bay, with the tourist park constructed on 3.78ha of land behind that.

The park will cater for cabins, caravans and camping.

The tourist park will sit behind the service station on Tin Can Bay Road.

