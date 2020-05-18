Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial fire fighting at Nana Glen in 2019. Photo Frank Redward
Aerial fire fighting at Nana Glen in 2019. Photo Frank Redward
News

Multi million dollar aerial firefighting boost

18th May 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S aerial firefighting capability has received an annual $11 million boost to ensure additional aircraft are available for the 2020-21 and future bushfire seasons.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said the additional funding, bringing the annual Australian Government investment to $26 million, would increase aerial firefighting capacity across the country helping the States and Territories to prepare for summer.

"The $11 million boost to the national aerial firefighting fleet was announced in January by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and comes on top of the $15 million we already deliver each year for aerial firefighting," Minister Littleproud said.

"In previous fire seasons, these aircraft have been a comforting sight for people living in and around the bush.

"We recognise the vital role that aerial firefighting plays in protecting communities, and it's their integration with the hard work of firefighters on the ground, along with a well-prepared community, that makes the difference.

"Most importantly, this investment by the Australian Government will save lives and property."

The additional funding to the National Aerial Firefighting Centre will increase the length of existing lease arrangements and/or the number of contract opportunities available to aircraft owners/operators.

These aircraft, contracted on behalf of state and territory governments, are supplemented by additional state owned, and state contracted aircraft and other aircraft hired to meet peak demand across Australia.

The Australian Government is committed to working with states and territories to reduce the impacts of bushfires, and ensure the availability of resources to combat natural disasters.

firefighting fire season
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One person to appear in Gympie court today

        premium_icon One person to appear in Gympie court today

        News The courts have been slowed by the pandemic, but not stopped

        MISSING AT SEA: Search under way as fisher falls from boat

        premium_icon MISSING AT SEA: Search under way as fisher falls from boat

        Breaking Man disappears after falling from fishing trawler in rough seas

        Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        premium_icon Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        News Birthdays, reunions: How we celebrated iso-freedom

        Desperate plea as business hits ‘crisis point’

        premium_icon Desperate plea as business hits ‘crisis point’

        Politics Business confidence has crashed to levels that eclipse the GFC