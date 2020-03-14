Mudslinging, confusion at out-of-control election forum

Letter to the editor

HAVING attended the Meet the Mayoral and Council Candidates for Division 1 at the Tin Can Bay Country Club on Monday night it seems to me that it was more about moaning and complaining about the current council.

The moaning and complaining was not relevant and/or pertinent to the meeting.

The direction the meeting was at times out of control and certain actions were biased. Questions were put to the incumbents and candidates which were answered in an orderly fashion but the reading of a prepared statement by a local resident was totally unacceptable.

It was not within the parameters of the meeting and should not have been countenanced.

Unfortunately, this set the tone for the evening, which resulted in people walking out disillusioned and confused.

Relevant questions put by some ratepayers were disregarded and others were permitted to take the floor for totally misinformed and irrelevant points.

There were only two candidates who kept decorum at the meeting by not lowering themselves to the mudslinging that was permitted to occur.

We live in a society of people who will not accept responsibility for their actions, whether their own or others’, and need to find someone or something to blame, unfortunately this time it is the current council.

Over the past few days I have been speaking to other residents and business people who attended the meeting and they are of the same opinion, which has prompted me to write this letter.

Mark Taylor, Tin Can Bay