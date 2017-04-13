28°
Muddied water: mayor, paper clash over assets

Arthur Gorrie
and Mick Curran | 13th Apr 2017 11:36 AM

AS confusion continues to swirl around the issue of water at Gympie Regional Council, this week the Mayor accused The Gympie Times of misreporting. We said he misquoted us.

Read both texts below:

 

Photography by Bambi

Mayor Mick Curran addresses ratepayers in his column this week:

THERE continues to be a great deal of misinformation provided by some media about the Water and Sewerage Branch at the council.

I would like to reiterate and confirm to all residents quote factually that the council is not selling off the water and sewerage business.

Dr Peter Coombes was recently quoted in an article The Gympie Times printed about the Gympie Water Technical Advisory Group.

This week I contacted Dr Coombes personally to see why he had indicated that our Technical Advisory Group was not going to be transparent or efficient.

Dr Coombes assured me that he said no such thing and that in fact he had been discussing Commercial Water Boards in Sydney with the journalist - not the proposed Technical Advisory Group for Gympie Regional Council.

I can confirm that the council is addressing problems that occurred in the past by restructuring the internal branch and providing clear strategy.

The council is focussed on providing our water and sewerage services in a customer focussed and environmentally responsible manner ensuring that the water business remains financially sustainable now and into the future.

Also contrary to some media reports, the council is still considering the composition of the Technical Advisory Group.

The intention is to have technically qualified people with demonstrated water industry strategic experience who can add value to the council to ensure decisions being made are prudent and efficient i.e. ensuring that money is being spent on the right things at the right time.

The Technical Advisory Group will not make decisions, it will provide technical guidance and can make recommendations to the council.

It is part of developing a structure that continues to ensure transparency and accountability.

Just so we are all on the same page, Councillors being the democratically elected representatives will remain in control and the community will continue to own all water and sewerage operations.

 

 

Patrick Woods

The Gympie Times journalist Arthur Gorrie replies:

Water everywhere, too muddy to think

GYMPIE region mayor Mick Curran this week accused "some media," particularly The Gympie Times, of misquoting a water supply expert and spreading "misinformation" about council plans for its water supply and sewerage operation.

But he is denying things never said or reported.

He may be right to say the water supply and sewerage branch is not up for sale, for example.

But no-one said it was.

And he is right in saying water expert Peter Coombes, quoted by me last Saturday, had not "indicated that our (advisory) group was not going to be transparent and efficient".

Dr Coombes did not say that and nor was he quoted as doing so.

The mayor does not appear to contest anything actually reported, including plans for an autonomous water and sewerage body.

This muddying of the water is unhelpful to a discussion with major economic and environmental implications for all of us.

In the interests of clarity, I suggest readers check for themselves.

The Gympie Regional Council website will lead to archived council minutes from September 28 last year, referring to an advisory body, as mentioned by the mayor, but also to an autonomous commercial operation with control of sewerage as well as water supply.

The exact words are that the council "applies the principles of commercialisation as outlined in Section 28 of the Local Government Act Regulations to its Water and Sewerage operation".

A second internet search of the Local Government Act Regulation 2012, shows those principles mandate "management autonomy and authority, namely that (i) the unit remains at arm's-length to the local government in day-to-day operations; and (ii) the local government gives the unit autonomy in day-to-day operations, subject to overarching monitoring".

Those words exist in official documents which anyone can look up.

Two simple internet searches and the truth is there for all to see.

Here are those words.

Council Minutes:

"M31/09/16 Moved Cr DW Dodt Seconded Cr MA McDonald

That Council:

1. Applies the principles of commercialisation as outlined in S28 of the Local Government Act Regulations to its Water and Sewerage Operation...

Carried

FOR: Cr MW Curran, Cr MA McDonald, Cr WR Leitch, Cr DW Dodt, Cr MS Gear, and Cr DH Stewart

AGAINST: Cr JK Cochrane, Cr GC Hartwig and Cr HT Smerdon"

Local Government Regulations:

"28 The key principles of commercialisation, for a commercial business unit, are-(b) management autonomy and authority, namely that-

(i) the unit remains at arm's-length to the local government in day-to-day operations; and

(ii) the local government gives the unit autonomy in day-to-day operations..."

