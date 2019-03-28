Muddle of the road clarified as councillor sorts out mess

NEW ERA: Gympie councillors have clarified their plans to boost the CBD

WHO can blame people for becoming confused?

Governments at all level are so constantly inundated with reports and assessment and complex decisions, it is a wonder even well advised Cabinet ministers can make sense of it all.

Let alone the rest of us.

In the case of Gympie Regional Council plans to improve car parking in the Gympie CBD as an important part of making it more attractive to shoppers, the council has received a number of reports.

The latest one, presented by Cr Dan Stewart at yesterday's general meeting of councillors, cut through a fog of confusion resulting from two earlier reports which appeared to contradict each other on the car parking issue.

One wanted car parking where the flood prone shops are now (between the Royal and Queenslander Hotels).

The other wanted a pedestrian plaza, attractive as can be, but no solution to the car parking issue.

Councillors yesterday went for the car park option, but left it to future councils to decide whether they may want to go for the pedestrian plaza at a later stage.

Councillors congratulated Cr Stewart on his effort, tying the facts together clearly and allowing the council to move on to the next stage; offering to purchase the shops and implement its other ideas for attracting us back to the CBD.

Those ideas include improved signage to make sure drivers know where the car parks are.