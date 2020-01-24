Mud crabs, jacks on move after recent rainfall

Gotcha - Jack Dekort picked up a 107cm cobia and a 78cm spotty on his kayak while slow trolling skirted pilchards around the birds working on Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Finally we have seen some good rainfalls across the region and with this there has been a spike in the amount of mangrove jacks that have been caught.

Some anglers think that the fish can smell the rain but it is more likely that it is the change in barometric pressure that the fish feel that gets them fired up.

Gotcha - Greg Findlay won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the quality mangrove jack he caught and released in the lower Noosa estuary. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

If there is an afternoon storm forecast you will often find the mangrove jacks are much more aggressive in the way that they feed prior to the weather. Live baits, dead bait and lures all seem to be working well.

With so much rain along the coast we have to talk about the crabs.

Mud crabs will be up and walking looking for deeper holes with more saline water in them.

Try and position your pots in those deeper holes near to mangroves if possible.

Do not forget to mark your pots with an ID tag and your float should be no smaller than 150mm.

With the fresh water in the system the bigger whiting tend to head towards the lower parts of the river and estuaries in search of more saline waters.

Good areas to target are the shallow sandbars where the fish can hunt for yabbies and soldier crabs.

Perfect baits include live yabbies, soldier crabs, peeled prawns and worms.

Make sure you use a light fluorocarbon leader as this has less light refraction and will present the bait in a more natural fashion.

Gotcha - Norman Dalangin caught this 12kg Spanish mackerel while fishing Sunshine Reef in his kayak. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Trevally numbers are also good with plenty of fish taken around the mouth of Kauri and Alligator Creeks on the high tide.

Surface walkers and poppers are an exciting way to fish and the trevally are happy to take them off the surface.

Beaches

Tailor have been taken on the Noosa North Shore just up from Teewah.

Fishing the night high tide seems to be the most productive times.

Gotcha - Nannygai and mahi mahi or dolphin fish from a recent Cougar One charter to Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Good quality pilchards or fresh mullet has been the best performing baits.

The areas south of Double Island have seen good whiting with most fish taken on the run-out tide.

Worms and peeled prawns have shown the better response.

Dart are appearing in numbers with the top of the tide the most productive.

Pipis, yabbies and worms have been the better baits on the bait keeper-style hook, these hooks give the bait longevity while being washed around in the surf.

Offshore

Last weekend was a little unpredictable for the offshore angler with a bit of swell and light to moderate winds making it a bit hit and miss.

The closer areas just outside the Wide Bay Bar seem to the favourites with snapper, grass sweetlip and parrot fish all on the menu.

Gotcha - Millie from the UK caught and released this 65cm tailor in the lower estuary while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Best performing baits were pillies, slimy mackerel and local squid.

Spanish mackerel have been taking slowed-trolled skirted baits and deep diving lures with Double Island Reefs showing good fish.

Hervey Bay has also seen plenty of action with quality long tails at first light and large spotted mackerel once the sun rose.

Most anglers reported fish taking small bait fish profile slugs or pillies floated down the burley trail.

Out of Noosa, Sunshine and North Reef producing squire, venus tusk fish, good size Maori cod, cobia and some good quality coral trout.

Gotcha - Gold spot cod and grass sweetlip from a Trekka 2 charter to North Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Fishing hard to the reef is the key to picking up some good trout so a size 10 ball sinker right at the top of the hook is the best rig.

Best baits have been squid, pillies and live baits.

Plastics and jigs have also raised some nice fish with the Zman Coconut Ice in the Jerk Shads a real favourite in the plastics, and the Shimano Colt Snipers great for the jiggers.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa. com.au.