Much-needed rain expected tomorrow in Gympie

BIG WET: Expect thunderstorms and gusty conditions across Gympie come Sunday and Monday

WITH a distinct lack of rainfall recently across the Gympie Region, some reprieve may be on the way with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting thunderstorms tomorrow and on Monday.

With nary a cloud in the sky, it's a beautiful clear Saturday across Gympie today - with an expected top of 25 degrees.

The temperature will take a noticeable dip overnight, with a chilly low of seven degrees anticipated before the anticipated storms arrive later in the morning.

The storms are expected across the Wide Bay Burnett, with Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast all likely recipients of the rain.

The Bureau says an upper trough will combine with an increasingly moist air mass to the east to generate the storms and gusty conditions.