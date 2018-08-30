Much-loved teacher severely injured, needs $200k surgery

John Blunden suffered a fall during a mountain bike race and needs $200,000 surgery to fix a wide range of injuries.

John Blunden suffered a fall during a mountain bike race and needs $200,000 surgery to fix a wide range of injuries. Sienna Catholic College

SIENA Catholic College students will don high-vis and hard hats in bid to raise money for a much-loved school teacher.

John Blunden remains paralysed from the waist down after a terrible mountain biking accident left him facing $200,000 surgery.

The father-of-two was competing in an enduro race at the Garapine track in Kybong in June when it went horribly wrong.

The ITD, graphics and construction teacher still faces many months of treatment and rehabilitation.

To show their support, this Friday the students will dress as 'tradies for a day' aiming to raise $10,000 for Mr Blunden.

Siena Catholic College principal Dr Michael McCarthy said dressing as tradies seemed "very fitting".

"The students want to show their continued support to John and his family. He has helped so many students - they just want to give back," he said.

The school is asking students to bring along $10 each on Friday, or as much as families can afford.

Mr Blunden - who has taught at the school since 2005 - sustained severe injuries including a punctured lung, ten broken ribs, a cracked sternum, three cracked vertebrae in his cervical spine and three shattered thoracic vertebrae, numerous cracked thoracic vertebra and a cracked tailbone.

He still has no feeling from the waist down.

Mr Blunden's family set up a GoFundMe Page not long after his accident, from which $45,000 has been raised.

However it is still well short of its $200,000 goal.

It's hoped the school fundraiser will encourage members of the community to also get behind John on his road to recovery.