Much-loved Gympie coffee spot officially changes hands

ONE of Gympie’s favourite coffee shops has officially changed hands.

Mary St hotspot Craft Punk Espresso is expected to reopen under new ownership later this month after former management were forced to shut the cafe’s doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in late March.

Outgoing owner Camille Nash posted her last goodbye to the Craft Punk community on Facebook yesterday afternoon.

Craft Punk Espresso

“It’s official, Craft Punk Espresso is no longer Camille’s baby,” Ms Nash said.

“So I’m saying farewell … I love all of you so much and will miss your faces. Thank you very much for your support over the past 4 years, it has been appreciated and cherished.

“Haven’t we been through some stuff together, most happy, some not so much … anyway time for a new adventure, I’m sure I’ll see you around. With more love than you all know THANK YOU!”

Ms Nash previously described her “great sadness” at having to close as the pandemic brought sweeping restrictions across the country.

She said it was a “dream come true” to become the new owner of the business in June 2016.