Much loved former Gympie publican remembered

ONE of Gympie region's best loved business identities, former Commercial Hotel co-owner Geraldine Farrelly, has died peacefully at the age of 84.

The late Mrs Farrelly was mourned by friends and family at her funeral at St Patrick's Church in Gympie yesterday.

A former nurse, Mrs Farrelly and her husband Tom were long time proprietors of the hotel, which was a base for commercial travellers and a popular watering hole for Gympie residents.

They sold it in 1984 after owning it since about 1960.

They were strong supporters of the Brothers Football Club and members of Quota.

Their era at the hotel was affectionately known as "the Tom and Gerry Show.”

Born in 1933, Mrs Farrelly (then Delaney) was still a little girl during World War II when her parents lived harbourside at Balmain in Sydney.

When it became known that Japanese mini-submarines had entered Sydney Harbour, virtually in her backyard, young Geraldine was taught to hide under the kitchen table in the event of an attack.

After a number of different owners of the hotel, Mrs Farrelly was delighted with the restoration work done by current owners John and Margaret Cochrane and was recently their guest at the old pub, now known as The Decks.

Tom and Geraldine retired to Rainbow Beach, where Mrs Farrelly lived until recently, when she moved to St Patrick's Villa.

She died on Monday of last week.