Mr T has new wheels to turn

"THEY call me Mr T,” the now-retired Gympie Special School principal Barry Tarlinton said on his last day before retirement yesterday.

"But I've got a bit more hair (than the 1980s television character),” he added.

"I've been very happy to be in this spot, but I've got a boat that needs to be in the water and a caravan that needs its wheels turned more frequently,” he said.

After coming to the school in 1996, he says there are still rewards that will continue to come his way, particularly from the former students who remain his friends.

"The Gympie community has been fantastic at helping the school.

"When I first came there was a lot that needed to be done - the facilities required a fair bit of work and, being a small school, Parents and Citizens Committee (members) rolled up their sleeves and helped build covered eating areas, put in play equipment and installed air-conditioning in every classroom.

"The air-conditioning was important because some of the students are very sensitive to temperature.

"We have kids who are totally dependent and some totally independent, but the base entry point is intellectual disability.

"The good thing about it is that our older kids have empathy for the younger ones and mentor and support the younger kids.

"We've had long-standing relationships with Quota, Lions and the Eisteddfod as well as other groups.

"Everyone gets involved.

"Our ethos is based on moving forward, learning together - and that's our attitude as well as our motto.

"We all learn from each other - teachers, staff, students and the community.

"The other thing that's great about our kids is they make you feel so valued and important because they are always glad to see you.

"Over 22 years that's why I've been so happy to turn up every day. You tend to develop relationships with the kids and the community and the teachers and we all see a benefit.

"It's great to see the kids' social skills, independence and academic skills as they grow.

"As with all things, there are tough moments and tough times, but you invest good-quality effort into the students here and they give back.

"I ran into an ex-student in Mary St the other day and she introduced me to her new husband; she just got married the night before.

"She was very happy. Talking to her mum, they had a wonderful reception at the RSL Orchid Room.

"I was at Coles last year and I heard a voice behind me - 'Hi Mr T' - and it was one of my ex-students who showed me how to use the automated checkout machine.”

So it's not quite "Goodbye Mr T,” more like "See you around”.