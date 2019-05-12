'Mr Reliable' Keeffe waiting in the wings for GWS recall

UPDATE: Keeffe was named one of four GWS emergencies for today's clash.

AFL: Lachie Keeffe has continued his push for a GWS Giants senior recall, earning a preliminary squad nod with another strong performance in their NEAFL side last weekend.

The 29-year-old Gympie export earned a spot on the Giants' extended bench for today's Round 8 clash with Hawthorn after tallying 16 disposals, five marks and a tackle in an impressive display as part of the reserve sides' 78-64 win over the Canberra Demons.

Giants NEAFL coach Adam Schneider praised Keeffe's leadership, calling him "Mr Reliable” in defence.

"He was super for us on the weekend. We were a bit undermanned this week, but he stood up magnificently and really smashed his opponent,” Schneider said.

"He also gave us a bit of drive out of the back. It was a great game by Keeffey.

"We were very pleased with the boys to have the win, they're working hard.

"I'm just happy for the boys to get a win after what we spoke about during the week to make sure we change the way we play, and we came out and did that.”

The 204cm big man found his name on the extended bench to take on the Hawks and faced potential omission at the final selection table last night.

Keeffe played his 50th AFL game against the West Coast Eagles in Round 2 before being dropped the following week.

He has not added to his professional tally since that game.