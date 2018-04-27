Menu
With the last business case torched by $7 million, we need to see this will work.
Mr Mayor, ratepayers deserve to see the new Rattler plan

27th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
AS THE phrase goes, there's good news...and then there's bad news, and councillors were bearers of both yesterday.

First, they staved off becoming the guests of honour at a public sacrifice to Widgee Engineering after an extraordinary meeting the likes of which may never be seen again.

Unfortunately, elation at the council's vote was tempered by the news that the Rattler has again blown out, only four months after the project last had a blowout to end all blowouts.

The community can't be blamed for being frustrated; at this point it's like waking up on Christmas morning and finding Santa's left you an IOU under the tree. Even the council has finally conceded the issue, with an investigation on the cards.

But given the immense financial stake from the community, it is now a simple fact the train has to work.

And while the council continues to spruik that it will (and we hope they're right), given how this will work the community needs more than just a promise and good faith.

What we need is to see the plan. We've already had one, but as we're not spending $10.8 million now it's toast.

But surely there's another; one which will restore confidence that what has happened to get the train running won't repeat.

The community needs something hard to hang their hat on, so how about it council?

