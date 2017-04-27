23°
Mr Allen has gone full circle at Gympie High

27th Apr 2017 4:01 PM
Former Gympie High vice school captain Jacob Allen is back at the school as a teacher.
Former Gympie High vice school captain Jacob Allen is back at the school as a teacher.

THERE is something special about teaching in the town you grew up in, according to former Gympie State High School vice-captain Jacob Allen who has returned to his old school as a graduate teacher.

Mr Allen, who graduated from USC last year with a double degree in Science and Secondary Education, is now teaching mathematics in the same classrooms where he discovered his interest in algebra and calculus.

"It was very comforting starting my teaching career in a familiar environment,” said Mr Allen, who finished Year 12 in 2011 and maintained his connection with Gympie State High School by volunteering as its volleyball coach while at USC.

"Many of my old teachers are still here and I enjoy being able to teach with, and learn from them.”

He credits his teachers with inspiring him to a career in education, and in turn hopes to motivate some of his current students to take up higher education and consider teaching.

The 23-year-old said his studies at USC had prepared him well for the classroom, particularly the hands-on experience during practical placements at Gympie's Victory College and James Nash State High School.

"In my first year of teaching I have realised that the degree equipped me with many useful skills that I use every day,” he said.

The keen soccer and futsal player lived in student accommodation near USC's main campus at Sippy Downs before returning to Gympie and commuting or using the subsidised bus service from USC Gympie to attend his lectures and tutorials.

"One of the reasons I chose USC was because it was so close to home, and I am glad I did because it had a laid-back feel that I really enjoyed and I found my lecturers and tutors very approachable.”

