MPs join forces as Wide Bay fights for defence contract

BOOM: One of the Australian Defence Force's new generation of Land 400 armoured fighting vehicles, promising a "mining equivalent” boom if Queensland, and particularly Wide Bay, wins the contract to build them.

GYMPIE's Wide Bay region will be in the running for a major industrial boost if Queensland succeeds in its bid for possibly Australia's largest ever defence manufacturing contract.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien yesterday confirmed all Queensland Coalition MPs had united to try to beat Victoria's bid for the contracts, which involve government spending of up to $5billion on 225 state-of-the-art armoured combat reconnaissance and fighting vehicles.

That would mean supply chain and maintenance work for local manufacturers for about 30 years, The Courier-Mail reports.

One of the Queensland MPs, Cabinet minister Peter Dutton, says the contracts add up to a "mining boom equivalent”, with "thousands of jobs and billions in revenue.”

Phase three, expected to go to the winners of the phase two contracts, will involve another 450 infantry fighting vehicles and 17 manoeuvre support vehicles, worth up to $15billion.

The Courier-Mail reports that the MPs, calling themselves "Team Queensland,” are lobbying Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the two multinational companies in the running for the project, dubbed Land 400.

The two companies, Rheinmetall Defence Australia and BAE Systems Australia, are vying to build the machines and both have said they will set up their base in either Queensland or Victoria.

"Queensland has to win it first,” a spokesman for Llew O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"And if Queensland wins it, Llew's going to make a strong case to have at least part of it in Wide Bay.”

One advantage for Queensland is its dominant cavalry regiments in Townsville and Enoggera.

"Wide Bay's advantage is its strong military presence at Camp Kerr, near Tin Can Bay, as well as a strong existing industrial base.”